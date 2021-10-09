Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 2,990,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,030. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

