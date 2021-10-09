Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $402.49. 3,959,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

