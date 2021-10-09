Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.32. 187,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,222. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $158.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.