Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.04. The stock had a trading volume of 329,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

