Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 71.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,991. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.