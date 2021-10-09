Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $118,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.66. 4,614,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,979. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

