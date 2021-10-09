Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.9% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 179.9% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 204,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 131,340 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Intel by 7.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 31,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,641,873. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

