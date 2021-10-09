Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 1,452,269 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

