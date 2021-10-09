Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,968,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,566,672. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

