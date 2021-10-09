Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after buying an additional 601,487 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,550,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,037,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,179,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,709. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $29.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

