Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,585,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,215. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

