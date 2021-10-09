Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,785,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

