Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. 5,018,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,500. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.88. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

