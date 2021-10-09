Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 11,418 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.34% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.71. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $166.28.

