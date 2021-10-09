Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,833 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average is $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

