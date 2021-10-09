Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,934 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

