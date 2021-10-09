Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 3,343 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

IBM traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,674. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.