Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 5,407 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,246,000 after acquiring an additional 112,473 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.13. 4,581,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,625. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

