Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 7,296 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 935,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,499 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,384,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,342,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.