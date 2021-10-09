Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

