Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 117.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 206,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

