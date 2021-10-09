Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 7,621,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,208,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

