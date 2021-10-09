Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $11.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,795.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,790.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,513.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,487.00 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

