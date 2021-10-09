Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. 22,186,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,337,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

