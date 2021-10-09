Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,034,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,562. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

