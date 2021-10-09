Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 9,047 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.01. 312,107 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.95.

