Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $121.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

