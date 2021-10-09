EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 22.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

EverCommerce stock opened at 17.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.85. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

