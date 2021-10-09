Everest 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $269,057.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Everest has a market capitalization of $45.53 million and approximately $269,057.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00067032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00138930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00089725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.26 or 1.00138816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.06484082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

