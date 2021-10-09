Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.27% of Everest Re Group worth $228,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $268.60 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.74.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.