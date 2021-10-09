Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $268.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

