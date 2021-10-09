Everipedia Reaches Market Cap of $183.25 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $183.25 million and $91.64 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,613 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

