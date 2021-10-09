ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 2.7% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $844,145.78 and approximately $4,868.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016188 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001226 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005838 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

