Exeedme (XED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.15 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and $425,379.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00136602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.20 or 0.99958634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.15 or 0.06439170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.