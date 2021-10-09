Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) is ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,714 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 9.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.59% of Exelon worth $257,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 90,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 155,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,277. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.