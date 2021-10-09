eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,200 shares of company stock worth $16,221,980 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 200,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

