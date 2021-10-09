Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.14 million and $18,096.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

