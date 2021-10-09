extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Reaches $520,756.62

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. extraDNA has a market cap of $520,756.62 and $89,292.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.77 or 1.00002081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.98 or 0.00344772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241350 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.58 or 0.00584300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004292 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

