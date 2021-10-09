Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Extreme Networks worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $2,190,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.8% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 710,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 69,542 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 846,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

