Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,934,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,788,576. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

