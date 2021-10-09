FairGame (FAIR) Trading Up 51.4% Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001850 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005386 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00045793 BTC.

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

