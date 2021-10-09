Falcon Project Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,357.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $7,357.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00141071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00092972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.69 or 1.00149034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.94 or 0.06337255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

