Fear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.66 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $4.66 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00230490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars.

