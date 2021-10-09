Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0246 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $5.82 million and $3,891.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.