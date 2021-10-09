FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $223.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.29. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

