Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $105,286,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $72,643,000.

Shares of FOE opened at $20.72 on Friday. Ferro has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.