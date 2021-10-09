Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $606.80 million and $203.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00231897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00101970 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

