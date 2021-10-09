FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.44% of FibroGen worth $59,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after acquiring an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 34.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,907,000 after acquiring an additional 207,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $22,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $965.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

