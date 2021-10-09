Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.70% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.