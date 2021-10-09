Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.49 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57.

